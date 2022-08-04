bankESB Promotes Karen DeMaio to Assistant Vice President

Read on businesswest.com
United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Day of Caring to Take Place on Sept. 23
SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that the 2022 Day of Caring will take place on Friday, Sept. 23. “The autumn Day of Caring is always a popular event that benefits many nonprofits in the region. Our business partners generously give their time to help with meaningful projects such as painting, landscaping, and assembling play equipment at locations throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.
UMass Amherst Names Tricia Serio Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
AMHERST — Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UMass Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences (CNS) and associate chancellor for Strategic Academic Planning. Over the course of five years of service to UMass, she has demonstrated her strong commitment to academic excellence, student success, and faculty advancement. She has established a record of innovation, a collaborative and compassionate leadership style, and a commitment to systematic planning and data-informed decision making. As a first-generation college graduate, she has a passion for the university’s goal of inclusive excellence.
Keiter Corp. Donates $20,000 Toward Second Northampton Gift-card Promotion
FLORENCE — For the second straight year, Keiter Corp. has made a large donation to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for a promotion that allows consumers to purchase a $25 Northampton gift card and receive $50 in actual spending power. The most recent gift of $20,000 — twice...
bankESB Donates $5,000 to Hampshire Regional YMCA
EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently donated $5,000 to the Hampshire Regional YMCA to help fund continued wellness programming and family services in Hampshire County. This brings the bank’s total contributions to the organization over the past two years to more than $20,000. The Hampshire Regional YMCA aims to strengthen...
Ground Zero Flag Comes to Springfield Today
SPRINGFIELD — The community is invited to view the Ground Zero flag when it comes to Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park today, August 9, at 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Jordan Lemieux, retired Holyoke firefighter and member of the Massachusetts chapter of Honor and Remember; and public-safety officials will greet the flag as it arrives. It will be escorted into Springfield over the Memorial Bridge by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, American Medical Response (AMR), the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Patriot Guard Riders.
