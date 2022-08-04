ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EasyJet baggage rules: What size hand luggage can I take and what is the checked bags allowance?

By Kara Godfrey, Giuli Graziano
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dh7o2_0h4a4Lkf00

IF you're travelling with easyJet, it's always best to check the airline's hand luggage rules before your holiday to avoid paying fines at the airport.

We've explained what kind of hand luggage and checked-in baggage you can take when travelling with easyJet, as well as how much it costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WVID_0h4a4Lkf00
We've explained the luggage rules for easyJet passengers Credit: Alamy

EasyJet hand luggage rules

Passengers can no longer take a suitcase into the cabin for free with easyJet.

Instead, standard passengers can only take a small cabin bag which fits underneath the seat in front, measuring 45cm x 36cm x 20cm, and this must include the handles and wheels.

The small cabin bag can weigh a maximum of 15kg, and you need to be able to lift and carry it yourself.

It is worth noting that passengers whose suitcases do not fit the rules will be charged £24 at the airport.

Passengers who pay for Flexi tickets, Up Front tickets or Extra Legroom tickets can bring a suitcase into the cabin as well, measuring 56cm x 45cm x 25cm.

Passengers can also pay to add a large cabin bag to their booking.

If passengers don’t select their own seat, the easyJet system will automatically allocate one at check-in, however, your cabin bag allowance is one small cabin bag (45cm x 36cm x 20cm) - which needs to fit under the seat in front of you - even if you are auto-allocated an Up Front or Extra Legroom seat.

If the bag is too large and has to be put into the cabin, then passengers will be charged £48 to put it into the hold.

EasyJet checked baggage rules

EasyJet passengers must pay to check a suitcase into the hold.

The options range from 15kg to 32kg, with each passenger allowed to check up to three bags.

The charges range from £6.99 if purchasing online to £48 if buying at the boarding gate.

To check in a 32kg suitcase, passengers are charged £12 per kg on top of the 23kg bag when checking in online.

Sports equipment packers will need to pay between £37 and £55 per item.

Musical instruments can be taken into the cabin and put into the overhead locker if they are smaller than 30cm x 120cm x 38cm, but must be checked in if they are larger than this.

If you aren't sure about your suitcase, easyJet has an augmented reality app which lets passengers check their bags for size, avoiding extra charges at the airport.

Now that you're up to speed with your luggage allowance and rules,

easyJet flights cost from £23.99 each way this year - book here.

Or, if you'd rather have a package holiday, we've also found easyJet Holidays package deals from £219pp in sunny destinations, while winter city breaks are available from £164pp.

We've also explained Ryanair's hand luggage checked baggage rules and prices.

New rules mean passengers can only take a small bag onboard Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Checked Baggage#Hand Luggage#Flexi#Extra Legroom
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
656K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy