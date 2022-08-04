Rocky’s Ace Hardware Raising Funds for Children’s Miracle Network

SPRINGFIELD — The community is invited to view the Ground Zero flag when it comes to Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park today, August 9, at 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Jordan Lemieux, retired Holyoke firefighter and member of the Massachusetts chapter of Honor and Remember; and public-safety officials will greet the flag as it arrives. It will be escorted into Springfield over the Memorial Bridge by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, American Medical Response (AMR), the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Patriot Guard Riders.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO