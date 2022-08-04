ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

Ground Zero Flag Comes to Springfield Today

SPRINGFIELD — The community is invited to view the Ground Zero flag when it comes to Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park today, August 9, at 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Jordan Lemieux, retired Holyoke firefighter and member of the Massachusetts chapter of Honor and Remember; and public-safety officials will greet the flag as it arrives. It will be escorted into Springfield over the Memorial Bridge by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, American Medical Response (AMR), the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Patriot Guard Riders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Bank#Jpmorgan Chase#Boston#Massachusetts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Chase Private Client
businesswest.com

United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Day of Caring to Take Place on Sept. 23

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that the 2022 Day of Caring will take place on Friday, Sept. 23. “The autumn Day of Caring is always a popular event that benefits many nonprofits in the region. Our business partners generously give their time to help with meaningful projects such as painting, landscaping, and assembling play equipment at locations throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield

*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy