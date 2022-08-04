Read on businesswest.com
America’s largest bank is coming to Springfield
Chase Bank has announced plans to open a branch at 1391 Main Street in downtown Springfield.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Ground Zero Flag Comes to Springfield Today
SPRINGFIELD — The community is invited to view the Ground Zero flag when it comes to Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park today, August 9, at 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Jordan Lemieux, retired Holyoke firefighter and member of the Massachusetts chapter of Honor and Remember; and public-safety officials will greet the flag as it arrives. It will be escorted into Springfield over the Memorial Bridge by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, American Medical Response (AMR), the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Patriot Guard Riders.
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
Keiter Corp. Donates $20,000 Toward Second Northampton Gift-card Promotion
FLORENCE — For the second straight year, Keiter Corp. has made a large donation to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for a promotion that allows consumers to purchase a $25 Northampton gift card and receive $50 in actual spending power. The most recent gift of $20,000 — twice...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Day of Caring to Take Place on Sept. 23
SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that the 2022 Day of Caring will take place on Friday, Sept. 23. “The autumn Day of Caring is always a popular event that benefits many nonprofits in the region. Our business partners generously give their time to help with meaningful projects such as painting, landscaping, and assembling play equipment at locations throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.
Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 65 people within nearly 2 months
The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
City of Holyoke celebrates Puerto Rican culture with weekend festival
The City of Holyoke kicked off a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage with a festival at Open Square.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Suspect arrested for carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield
A man from Springfield is charged with a carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield Monday afternoon.
Springfield man wanted in connection with Vermont murder turns himself in to police
The Springfield man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday.
If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot. There were two dogs in the car at the time, one a 3-year-old male beagle, the other a two-toned beagle hound mix. Some parts of the Farmington River are now *off limits*. Updated: 10 hours ago. Eight different...
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
