ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Help Stuff the Bus by Filling the Fiat for United Way of Pioneer Valley

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 5 days ago
Read on businesswest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Day of Caring to Take Place on Sept. 23

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that the 2022 Day of Caring will take place on Friday, Sept. 23. “The autumn Day of Caring is always a popular event that benefits many nonprofits in the region. Our business partners generously give their time to help with meaningful projects such as painting, landscaping, and assembling play equipment at locations throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

bankESB Donates $5,000 to Hampshire Regional YMCA

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently donated $5,000 to the Hampshire Regional YMCA to help fund continued wellness programming and family services in Hampshire County. This brings the bank’s total contributions to the organization over the past two years to more than $20,000. The Hampshire Regional YMCA aims to strengthen...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

Ground Zero Flag Comes to Springfield Today

SPRINGFIELD — The community is invited to view the Ground Zero flag when it comes to Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park today, August 9, at 11 a.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Springfield Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi; Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood; Jordan Lemieux, retired Holyoke firefighter and member of the Massachusetts chapter of Honor and Remember; and public-safety officials will greet the flag as it arrives. It will be escorted into Springfield over the Memorial Bridge by the Springfield Police and Fire departments, American Medical Response (AMR), the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Patriot Guard Riders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Society
City
Hadley, MA
City
Granby, MA
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
South Hadley, MA
businesswest.com

Asnuntuck to Host Open House on Healthcare and Personal-services Careers on Aug. 24

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will hold an open house on healthcare and personal-services careers on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those interested are welcome to drop in any time during the event. The open house will showcase in-demand careers, various short-term certification programs, and Asnuntuck’s expert instructors.
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy