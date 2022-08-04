Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell

The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce “Grill Out Night” will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. If you are new to Sebastian and have never experienced one of the chamber’s grill-out night events, it is worth getting out and participating. So, print your list and map of the participating businesses and enjoy a beautiful night out in our wonderful community.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO