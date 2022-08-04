ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wqcs.org

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Tragic accident: Sand dune collapses, killing man in Martin County

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The death of a man found mostly buried in sand on the Hutchinson Island beach was likely an accident, according to Martin County Sheriff’s detectives. They said somebody visiting the beach, early Monday morning, found part of the victim’s body sticking out from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn

The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Roseland#Smell#The Florida Fire Service#Honeysuckle Drive#State#Ffs
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County

A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
OVIEDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids

Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Wildfire fully contained in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
MICCO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

SRA Chamber of Commerce – Grill Out Night (Map)

The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce “Grill Out Night” will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. If you are new to Sebastian and have never experienced one of the chamber’s grill-out night events, it is worth getting out and participating. So, print your list and map of the participating businesses and enjoy a beautiful night out in our wonderful community.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy