Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell

Read on www.wqcs.org
Related
Brush fire causes Fort Pierce homes to evacuate
A brush fire broke out west of Fort Pierce Saturday filling nearby neighborhoods like Morningside with smoke and concern.
cw34.com
Tragic accident: Sand dune collapses, killing man in Martin County
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The death of a man found mostly buried in sand on the Hutchinson Island beach was likely an accident, according to Martin County Sheriff’s detectives. They said somebody visiting the beach, early Monday morning, found part of the victim’s body sticking out from...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
cw34.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPBF News 25
Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids
Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
cw34.com
Body found in Okeechobee County, sheriff's office conducts death investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was discovered along U.S. Highway 441 S.E. on Sunday morning. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, after a 911 call came in at 9 a.m. regarding a body at the 800 block of U.S. 441 S.E. Th sheriff's office...
spacecoastdaily.com
10-Year Old Mixed Breed Dog ‘Lady’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – 10-year-old mixed breed dog Lady has been chosen as the newest animal featured on K-9 Junny’s dating site ‘Tender’. Lady is looking for a forever family. She likes the fine squeakies of life and enjoys treats in moderation. She likes long walks...
sebastiandaily.com
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
Transient living in woods arrested for photographing young children
A Florida man's been arrested after allegedly taking photographs of young children at a mall and lifting the skirt of one of his victims.
sebastiandaily.com
SRA Chamber of Commerce – Grill Out Night (Map)
The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce “Grill Out Night” will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. If you are new to Sebastian and have never experienced one of the chamber’s grill-out night events, it is worth getting out and participating. So, print your list and map of the participating businesses and enjoy a beautiful night out in our wonderful community.
treasurecoast.com
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity
Port St Lucie Police send out Alert warning of Shooting Activity. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- An alert has been sent out by St.Lucie County and the Port St. Lucie Police. It says “Shooting activity this is a message from the Police Department to advise you that there has been...
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
wqcs.org
MC Sherriff: Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III Arrested on Allegations of Check Fraud
Martin County - Monday April 8, 2022: 24-year old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III is being held on a $82,000 bond on allegations that twice, on the same day, at the same bank, he's accused of attempting to deposit, and then withdraw, part of separate fraudulent $29,000 checks against unsuspecting victim accounts.
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
floridasportsman.com
SOLD- Thompson, Encore Pro Hunter, “Frame”, Port St. Lucie- $600.
This frame is like brand new. It is original to Thompson before S&W took over. Can be used as a pistol or a rifle configuration. Fired only 5 times. Comes with attachment bolt and pivot pin. Look at the pictures as they show the condition of the frame. These original...
Comments / 0