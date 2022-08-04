ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Things To Know 8/4/22: Canton flooding aftermath, Reeves ends RAMP Program, daycare child abuse case

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Hinds County names new undersheriff

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes...
JACKSON, MS
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Canton, MS
Government
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch...
PEARL, MS
JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson. JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.
JACKSON, MS
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday. MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton. According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped...
BOLTON, MS
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night. According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business. The...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast

Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
KEY LARGO, FL

