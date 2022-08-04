Things To Know 8/4/22: Canton flooding aftermath, Reeves ends RAMP Program, daycare child abuse case

Read on fox40jackson.com
Hinds County names new undersheriff
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree...
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes...
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according...
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch...
JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson. JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday. MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton. According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped...
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night. According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business. The...
New Jersey alleged ringleader in viral $400K GoFundMe scam for homeless veteran sentenced to 5 years
A New Jersey man who admitted to fabricating a story that a homeless veteran used his only remaining cash to purchase gasoline for his stranded former girlfriend as part of a $400,000 GoFundMe scheme to solicit online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico,...
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep. Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast
Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
New Mexico FBI, police investigating if shooting deaths of 3 Muslim men are connected
Local and federal law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are investigating whether the murders of three Muslim victims over the past several months are connected, according to a local affiliate report. The Albuquerque Police Department and the local Field Office of the FBI announced Thursday that three murders, including one...
Minnesota is getting lost to radical policies: Attorney general candidate
Jim Schultz, Minnesota attorney general candidate, explained what’s turned Minneapolis into a “shooting range” and how liberal policies have been disastrous for the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. JIM SCHULTZ: It’s been a painful few years in this state. I grew up in this state....
