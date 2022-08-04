ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations are being accepted for Jim Coutts memorial wall

By News Graphic Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Germantown boy sells lemonade for cancer research 4 years running

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's nothing that screams summer more than kids on a corner selling lemonade. A boy in Germantown has been serving up the sweet and refreshing drink for several years, not for personal profit but for charity. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Melissa Zygowicz showed how...
GERMANTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Plischounigs on Main Street, West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – In West Bend, The Exclusive Co. had carried the torch for vinyl records. But some predecessors that served the musical beat for groovy chicks and hippy dudes in West Bend included places like Loomans & Hicken and Plischounigs on Main Street. Jeanne Mueller was about...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Art Crawl

Calling all art fans! Enjoy the 121st Waukesha Art Crawl in downtown Waukesha from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6th. Art galleries will open starting at 10 a.m. so visitors can enjoy a full day of creating at special make it and take it events.
WAUKESHA, WI
Jim Coutts
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Pet of the week: Marlin

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
SAUKVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dean E. Schoenwetter

Dean E. Schoenwetter of New Berlin was taken to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Columbus on July 18, 1930, the son of Arthur and Sadie (Grulke) Schoenwetter. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
NEW BERLIN, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sussex, WI USA

It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
SUSSEX, WI
spectrumnews1.com

German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
