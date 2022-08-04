Donations are being accepted for Jim Coutts memorial wall

Dean E. Schoenwetter of New Berlin was taken to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Columbus on July 18, 1930, the son of Arthur and Sadie (Grulke) Schoenwetter. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.

