Donations are being accepted for Jim Coutts memorial wall

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
CBS 58
Germantown boy sells lemonade for cancer research 4 years running
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's nothing that screams summer more than kids on a corner selling lemonade. A boy in Germantown has been serving up the sweet and refreshing drink for several years, not for personal profit but for charity. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Melissa Zygowicz showed how...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Plischounigs on Main Street, West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – In West Bend, The Exclusive Co. had carried the torch for vinyl records. But some predecessors that served the musical beat for groovy chicks and hippy dudes in West Bend included places like Loomans & Hicken and Plischounigs on Main Street. Jeanne Mueller was about...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
erienewsnow.com
'Not welcome here': Protests already planned as community groups rally in opposition to RNC
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- As Milwaukee was named to host the 2024 Republican National Convention Friday, Aug. 5, advocates say the city will greatly benefit from tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of millions of dollars coming in. But critics are sounding the alarm, saying those benefits will not impact...
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Art Crawl
Calling all art fans! Enjoy the 121st Waukesha Art Crawl in downtown Waukesha from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 6th. Art galleries will open starting at 10 a.m. so visitors can enjoy a full day of creating at special make it and take it events.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Beautiful life – Beautiful spaces: Meet the McFadden’s | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It all began with a dinner party. Now, 62 years of marriage, 11 homes, and two states later, Dave and Linda McFadden reside in Cedar Community’s independent living with their dog, Rudy. And although they live in a “retirement” community—they are far from retired!
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
WISN
Pet of the week: Marlin
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dean E. Schoenwetter
Dean E. Schoenwetter of New Berlin was taken to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Columbus on July 18, 1930, the son of Arthur and Sadie (Grulke) Schoenwetter. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
