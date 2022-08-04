Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected through Thursday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly and...
Forecast: Stronger winds on the way
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers
Hawaii News Now - Weather
Trade winds return for the week
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions.
HECO to customers: Expect your bill to be higher in October
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents, expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October. Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy. When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down on Sept. 1, Hawaiian Electric will need to...
Hawaii Island police: Several Keaau schools on lockdown following threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island schools are on lockdown following a threat. The Hawaii Island Police Department said the following schools were placed in lockdown:. Keaau High School. Keaau Intermediate. Keaau Elementary. Ke Kula ‘o Nawahiokalaniopuu immersion school. The threat appears to have been posted online, but no...
Thousands stuck in 'China's Hawaii' amid COVID lockdown
Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there's been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say that's a good thing.
Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa talked about upcoming events in the local tech industry. 1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine. Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data....
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Senate District 16 stretches from Halawa to Aiea and all the way down to Pearl City. And now the incumbent senator for the area is facing off against a longtime City Council member. Bennette Misalucha came to Hawaii from the Philippines 40 years ago. She is a...
Report gives Hawaii poor marks for keiki economic wellbeing, education
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii ranks in the lowest third of states when it comes to children’s education and economic well-being, while the state scores well in keiki health and family factors, a new report shows. The annual KIDS COUNT Data Book is published by children’s advocacy group Annie E....
Fueled by doubts, hundreds of Hawaii Republicans sign up as election observers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Republicans are voting more people into office who believe the 2020 election was stolen and the doubts have fueled interest in volunteering as an observer in Hawaii. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say...
Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts say
The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road. Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
