Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Rudy Giuliani says he can't make the trip to testify before a Georgia grand jury. But Fulton County prosecutors say they have receipts showing he's got no problem traveling.
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his Tuesday appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0