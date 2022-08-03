Read on www.donalsonvillenews.com
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
WALB 10
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
Bainbridge, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 4, 2022
Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
Man indicted in death of TPD officer Fariello
Tyrone Cleveland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on six charges, including the death of Tallahassee Police Department Christopher Fariello.
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
wfxl.com
Australian Shepard survives home fire after hiding under mattress for two hours
The rescue of a dog that survived for two hours inside a burning house and escaped without any burns can only be described as a "miracle". Australian Shepard, Nellie, was at home with family members when the fire swept through the house in Climax, on Tuesday, August 2. The homeowners...
wdhn.com
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
wdhn.com
Convicted Houston Co. murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say...
