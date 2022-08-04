ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third fight in as many days

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS booted a rookie lineman out of practice after starting another fight.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning was kicked out after starting a row which involved at least 10 other players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Vxi2_0h4ZuBgb00
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning (70) was kicked out of practice Credit: FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEBvA_0h4ZuBgb00
Trevor Penning was involved in three fights in as many days Credit: FOX

It was the third time in as many days he'd been involved in a fight and coaches had enough.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was also kicked out after the fight.

Video footage from training camp showed Penning involved in numerous incidents with defensive team-mates this week.

He was first seen exchanging punches with defensive end Payton Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dtXp_0h4ZuBgb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwpGN_0h4ZuBgb00

And then team-mates needed to intervene when he and defensive back JT Gray began pushing each other.

Another incident saw him in a wrestling match with defensive end Scott Patchan.

Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters he would have a stern word with both Penning and Roach.

He said: "We don't have time for that.

"I sent two guys in today and we've got to get our work done.

"We've got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but yet not take it over the edge.

"It's not unusual for something like that to occur in training camp.

"It's certainly something we don't want to see happen.

"It'll be addressed and we'll move forward."

Speaking on Monday, Penning said it was his nature to always play to the whistle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZS4yp_0h4ZuBgb00
Trevor Penning said it was in his nature to always play to the whistle Credit: AP

The rookie said: "It's football; we're competing.

"It's a tough game for tough people and you've got to be able to take that.

"There's no bad blood between us. We're just competitors competing.

"It's part of my game, I think. It's just how I am as a player.

"But I'm obviously out there working technique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur2EU_0h4ZuBgb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fOCk_0h4ZuBgb00

"I'm trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting the blocks down.

"The finishing ability, that's what I pride myself in, and that's always going to be part of my game."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach. Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend. “Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
656K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy