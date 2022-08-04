New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third fight in as many days

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS booted a rookie lineman out of practice after starting another fight.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning was kicked out after starting a row which involved at least 10 other players.

New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning (70) was kicked out of practice Credit: FOX

Trevor Penning was involved in three fights in as many days Credit: FOX

It was the third time in as many days he'd been involved in a fight and coaches had enough.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was also kicked out after the fight.

Video footage from training camp showed Penning involved in numerous incidents with defensive team-mates this week.

He was first seen exchanging punches with defensive end Payton Turner.

And then team-mates needed to intervene when he and defensive back JT Gray began pushing each other.

Another incident saw him in a wrestling match with defensive end Scott Patchan.

Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters he would have a stern word with both Penning and Roach.

He said: "We don't have time for that.

"I sent two guys in today and we've got to get our work done.

"We've got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but yet not take it over the edge.

"It's not unusual for something like that to occur in training camp.

"It's certainly something we don't want to see happen.

"It'll be addressed and we'll move forward."

Speaking on Monday, Penning said it was his nature to always play to the whistle.

Trevor Penning said it was in his nature to always play to the whistle Credit: AP

The rookie said: "It's football; we're competing.

"It's a tough game for tough people and you've got to be able to take that.

"There's no bad blood between us. We're just competitors competing.

"It's part of my game, I think. It's just how I am as a player.

"But I'm obviously out there working technique.

"I'm trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting the blocks down.

"The finishing ability, that's what I pride myself in, and that's always going to be part of my game."