ALEXEI EMELIN TAKES OUT TOP DRAFT PROSPECT MATVEI MICHKOV DURING TOURNAMENT (VIDEO)

Read on www.markerzone.com
Related
markerzone.com
NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
markerzone.com
VICTOR HEDMAN AND ONDREJ PALAT BECOME NEWEST INVESTORS IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL CLUB PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman are apart of an investor group that have paid $4.8 million USD for a 20% stake in English football club Plymouth Argyle. "I have been a football fan my entire life and I am very excited to...
markerzone.com
NOEL ACCIARI REVEALS THE ROOT OF HIS NICKNAME 'COOKIE'
One thing about the NHL and hockey in general has some of the best slang in the industry. It is just something that the culture has always done, will always do, and continue to do in style. Part of that shtick is being the nickname guy; much like in Animal House, there is usually one or two 'Blutos' in every group who assign nicknames for all the boys.
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI
In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
markerzone.com
VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AGREE TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH NEWLY ACQUIRED FORWARD PAVEL ZACHA
The Boston Bruins are reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with Pavel Zacha, per PuckPedia:. Pavel Zacha was a sixth-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils and recently acquired by the Bruins in exchange for F Erik Haula. In 386 games for the Devils, Zacha totaled 179 points with a -66 rating. Capable of playing both center and on the wing, Zacha and the Bruins could be a great fit for each other. Boston's offense really struggled to score at times last season, and Zacha scored at a great 5v5 rate considering the team he was on for his entire career. Surrounded by the Bruins' talented forwards, I wouldn't be surprised if he took a serious step in 2022-23.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT NAMED CAPTAIN FOR CZECHIA AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
Hours before their first game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton (Alberta), Team Czechia has named its leadership group for the tournament. Montreal Canadiens 2020 second round pick Jan Mysak will wear the 'C' for the Czechs, while Columbus Blue Jackets 2022 first round pick David Jiricek and Columbus Blue Jackets 2021 third round Stanislav Svozil have been named assistant captains.
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU SIGNS A FAN'S MATTHEW TKACHUK TRADING CARD
Sports play host to all sorts of savagery, it is one of the best parts of sports to be honest. Recently, Jonathan Huberdeau was traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. One fan caught Huberdeau this summer, and...
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS NAME CAPTAIN FOR 2022-23
Spending an entire season without a captain is kind of a jabroni move, in my opinion. I've always disliked when coaches opt to not name one, just never sat right with me. Per Kevin Weekes, the New York Rangers, who spent all of 2021-22 without one, are naming Jacob Trouba their next captain:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
GREG PATERYN RETIRES FROM HOCKEY, JOINS PENGUINS AS PROFESSIONAL SCOUT
After parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, defenceman Greg Pateryn is hanging up the skates and has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout. "Pateryn, 32, joins...
markerzone.com
DAVE LOWRY JOINS SEATTLE KRAKEN AS AN ASSISTANT COACH
The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that former Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry has joined the team as an assistant coach. "Dave brings experience to our coaching staff," said Kraken GM Ron Francis. "He had a long and successful NHL playing career and has significant coaching experience at the NHL and junior ranks. Dave will be a valuable addition to Dave Hakstol's staff."
markerzone.com
TEAM USA FINALIZES 2022 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
The 2022 World Juniors are set to begin in a couple short days, and TEAM USA has officially named its final roster heading into the tournament. The reigning gold medalists are bringing a strong roster into the summertime rendition of the World Junior Championship:. Forwards:. - Brett Berard (NYR) -...
markerzone.com
LOGAN COOLEY INTENDS TO TURN PRO FOLLOWING 2022-23 SEASON WITH UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA
Arizona Coyotes third overall pick Logan Cooley will represent the United States at the World Juniors this week and at the conclusion of the tournament, he'll head to the University of Minnesota for his first season in the NCAA. But don't expect him to be there for very long. In...
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS AGREE TO THREE-YEAR DEAL WITH MASON APPLETON, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a three-year, $7 million ($2.33M AAV) contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration, per Elliotte Friedman:. Appleton was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets and played his first 138 games with the Jets, totaling 43 points in his first stint in Winnipeg. Drafted by Seattle in the Expansion Draft, the 26-year old managed 17 points in 49 games for the Kraken before the Jets reacquired him for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
markerzone.com
JAGR CLAPS BACK IN COMMENTS SECTION ON THE OLDER GENERATION OF HOCKEY PLAYERS
It must be something to have a hockey legend call you out in the comments section of an Instagram thread. That's exactly what Jaromir Jagr did on a post by Sportsnet regarding an older generation of players. Sportsnet posted a photo of Pavel Bure, Wayne Gretzky, and Paul Kariya with...
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we are almost done the first of four divisions, the Atlantic Division. Last up, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
markerzone.com
PLAYERS TO WATCH AT THE 2022 IIHF WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship will get underway on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton (Alberta), with rivals Czechia and Slovakia kicking-off the action at 2 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local. This tournament will start fresh, with results from the cancelled December tournament being wiped. Each nation was able to...
Comments / 0