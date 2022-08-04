Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

Read on eagle1023fm.com
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna Touts Dubuque’s Economic Success
On Saturday morning, California Member of Congress Ro Khanna stopped in Dubuque during his tour of midwestern cities and towns. Rep. Khanna is gathering insight on the pressing need to bring increased technology-related industry and jobs to middle America. Greater Dubuque Development hosted an informal gathering of 25 area leaders,...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Iowa Tax Free Weekend This Weekend (August 5 & 6)
Gas prices may be falling a bit, but they are still higher than they were a year ago. Grocery prices are at an all-time high. Heating and cooling costs have increased dramatically. So how's a family afford to send their kids back to school on a limited budget? Take advantage of the Iowa Tax-Free Weekend this Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th.
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats
A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Illinois Celebrates U.S. 20 Being Named Medal of Honor Highway
As part of the ongoing movement to name U.S. Highway 20 as Medal of Honor Highway, a ceremony was held Sunday in Galena to honor a hometown Civil War hero. Sgt. Henry H. Taylor received the Medal of Honor in 1863 for his actions at the Battle at Vicksburg. He became the first Union soldier to plant the country's flag during the battle on June 25, 1863.
Your Chance to Part of a World Record at This Year’s Iowa State Fair
When I was a kid growing up, I was fascinated by the Guinness Book of World Records. I literally read the book cover to cover. I don't remember all the World Records but I do recall the one for "longest fingernails". Due to copyright laws, I won't show you photos of some of the finalists, but you can check them out for yourself HERE.
Iowa State Patrol Reminds Us We’re in the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer
It's a trend that starts Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend. It's unofficial, yet it's real. It's a dangerous time to be on the roadways, particularly for teenagers. We're currently in a stretch of time known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer." This is a declaration...
53, Yes 53 New Foods at This Year’s Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is a "Must See Sometime in Your LIfetime" event. Whether it's live music, livestock, equipment displays, or new products for farm and home, the Iowa State Fair has it all. This year's fair is from August 11th thru the 21st in Des Moines, Iowa. It's been...
Exploring Iowa “Hidden Gems” Sutliff Farm and Cider House
After a day of hiking it's always good to rehydrate and fill up on some good food. While you're at it, you might as well enjoy some live music and a lively atmosphere. You know what they say, when you're in the area do as the Sutliff-ites do... Sutliff-ians? Which ever it is, I and the family made the short trip from the Palisades-Kepler State Park to Sutliff Farm and Cider House. If you were to head there from our neck of the woods, it would take you a bit longer.
