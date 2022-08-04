Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

After a day of hiking it's always good to rehydrate and fill up on some good food. While you're at it, you might as well enjoy some live music and a lively atmosphere. You know what they say, when you're in the area do as the Sutliff-ites do... Sutliff-ians? Which ever it is, I and the family made the short trip from the Palisades-Kepler State Park to Sutliff Farm and Cider House. If you were to head there from our neck of the woods, it would take you a bit longer.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO