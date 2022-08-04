Read on www.eunicetoday.com
Eunice News
Eunice High FFA state winners
Eunice High School FFA students, Jasmine Vargas and Wesley Doucet were state winners and advance to compete on the national level. Vargas and Doucet were introduced at the St. Landry Parish School Board meeting on Thursday. At the meeting, from left, are agricultural teachers Brook Comeaux and Rebecca Berzas, and Vargas and Doucet. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish LEAP scores improve
St. Landry Parish eked out a gain in LEAP scores for 2022 released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education. The parish Mastery rate in 2022 was 23%, up from 21% in 2021. That compares to 31% Mastery rate statewide, up from 29% in 2021. In Acadia Parish, the Mastery rate in 2022 was 34%, up from 33%. In Evangeline Parish, the Mastery rate was 23%, up from 22% in 2021. Of the 31 school…
Eunice News
News notes
Food Farmacy open house set Friday The Eunice Community Garden will have a Food Farmacy open house from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at 2101 West Ash in Eunice, behind the DMV. There will be refreshments. While there, one is invited to take their blood pressure with the self-monitoring blood pressure program sponsored by Well-Ahead Louisiana. Second Harvest Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market will…
Eunice News
Annual Zydeco Breakfast scheduled for Sept. 3
The City of Opelousas, Zydeco Music Capital of the World, hosts the Annual Zydeco Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 in downtown Opelousas on the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square. Featured musicians are Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys. Held on the Courthouse Square, downtown eateries will feature an assortment of breakfast menu items for sale, from coffee and pastries to breakfast…
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
Eunice News
Pastor, assistant named at First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Eunice welcomed a new pastor and assistant to the pastor this summer. Dr. Warren Langford begins serving as pastor and his assistant is Mrs. Christy Brammer. Both also serve FUMC at Crowley and Ebeneezer Methodist Church. Langford grew up in the east Texas area of Lake Palestine and Shreveport. He begans his college years at Louisiana College, Northwestern State…
August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas
According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road.
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
Removable road pillars being installed in downtown Lafayette
Lafayette Consolidated Government will be installing bollards downtown at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets.
