No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival

Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center
We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
Getting Figge With It? Free Admission to the Museum Happens Through July!
If the "culture" of the Quad Cities had to be defined, it's probably based around music, art, film, and comedy. Which, by no way a coincidence, is being highlighted by the Alternating Currents festival in Downtown Davenport, August 18th-21st. In fact, my first view of the culture of the Quad...
Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
