All 7 Iowa Football Home Games Sold Out, Here’s How To Still Get Tickets

Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Maquoketa Caves State Park To Reopen Thursday, First Time Since Tragic Shooting
Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a press release on Wednesday that the Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
The Best Midwest City For Millennials? It’s Davenport.
Okay before you start in on the negativity, let me tell you why and how Davenport was named the best Midwest city for millennials. It's according to finance website The Ascent, who published a list of the best Midwest cities for millennials to live. No other Quad City is on the list except for Davenport, which ranked number 1.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
