azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
azbex.com
Experts Weigh in on Construction Costs
A near-capacity crowd packed into a conference room at ASU SkySong Building 3 for the BEX Events Leading Market Series panel on Advanced Manufacturing on August 3rd. Moderated by City of Phoenix Community and Economic Director Christine Mackay, a panel comprised of Sundt Corporation Sr. VP Chad Buck, JLL Capital Markets Group Sr. Director Carl Beardsley and Farnsworth Group Principal Terry Rucker gave their views on the history, current state and projected future of advanced manufacturing as both an economic force and construction market presence in Arizona.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
azmirror.com
Senate ‘audit’ leaders Doug Logan and Ben Cotton are facing a Michigan criminal probe
Doug Logan, the CEO of the Florida-based firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the partisan “audit” of the 2020 Maricopa County election, is under investigation for allegedly illegally obtaining Michigan voting machines and breaking into them. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat,...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona labor market is remaining tight
Arizona’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 3.3% in June, up from 3.2% in May. That was slightly below the national rate of 3.6%. Arizona’s rate remains very low, signaling an extremely tight Arizona labor market. The state added 15,000 jobs in June (seasonally adjusted), up from a...
azpm.org
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
East Valley Tribune
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt
East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
Phoenix New Times
Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona
After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
12news.com
Who's the California billionaire trying to buy a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona?
PHOENIX — It's not a stretch to say that first-time candidate Blake Masters couldn't have won Arizona's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate without $15 million in spending by his benefactor and former boss, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel's money helped Masters counter the $14 million that another...
beckersspine.com
5 fast facts on The CORE Institute
Here are five things to know about The CORE Institute, based in Phoenix:. 1. The CORE Institute started as a three-physician practice in 2005. 2. The company has more than 20 locations across Arizona and Michigan, according to its website. 3. The CORE Institute supports the MORE Foundation, a nonprofit...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
vinepair.com
Ball Corporation to Close Two Beverage Can Manufacturing Plants
Beverage canning company Ball Corporation announced the shuttering of two United States plants on Thursday. The closure follows months of consistent decline in the company’s stock price, as well as a more dramatic recent drop on Aug. 4. Ball’s St. Paul, Minn., and Phoenix, Ariz. aluminum can manufacturing plants...
azbigmedia.com
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returns Sept. 16-25
Autumn in the Valley of the Sun means two things — it’s still hot and Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) is back! The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) is pleased to announce its bi-annual 10-day culinary event, offered at participating dining establishments around the state, takes place Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
prescottenews.com
Race for Arizona State Senate in LD-1 still Undecided
Ahhh, the old “votes trickling in skulduggery”, eh 99?. Men on the moon and men spinning around in space, but we can’t get votes counted on Election Day. Leave it bureaucrats to screw things up. But then again, taking a simple process and making it chaotic serves those who want to lie, cheat and steal.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
KTAR.com
What police and car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft
PHOENIX – Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona teacher shortage worsens as students return to class for new school year
PHOENIX - As children across Arizona return to school, they may notice their classroom is more crowded, and the teachers are not familiar. That's because Arizona schools are facing an unprecedented teacher shortage, and many openings are still vacant as the new school year begins. According to one school administrator,...
