Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2023 Operas

Edinburgh Festival Announces Cast Change for ‘Rusalka’
The Edinburgh Festival has announced a cast change for its production of “Rusalka.”. The company said, “please note that Natalya Romaniw and Mark Nathan have had to withdraw from the performance on Monday, August 8 due to illness. We are very grateful to Elin Pritchard, who has agreed to step in the perform the role of Rusalka, and James Geidt, who will perform the role of Lovec.”
Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE Announces First Year
“Black Sea International Opera Competition: OPERA’S GOLDEN VOICE” is set to celebrate its first annual competition in Batumi in September 2022. The International Vocal Competition “Opera’s Golden Voice” will be an opportunity for both beginners and experienced singers, to present their abilities in front of the leading specialists of the world opera industry.
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma to Present ‘Cinema Opera’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to present opera films at the Piazzale Antistante of the Teatro Costanzi in a series entitled “Cinema Opera.”. The company will present “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” “La traviata,” and “La bohéme” directed by Mario Martone from August 10 to 13, 2022. The series will be presented in collaboration with Rai Cultura and Martone will be present before each screening.
José Cura, Olga Mykytenko & Pavlo Hunka Lead Estonian National Opera’s 2022-23 Season
The Estonian National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring an array of productions and international stars. The season opens with the X Old Tallinn Gala conducted by Arvo Volmer and starring Olga Mykytenko, Ain Anger, and Raimonds Bramanis. Performance Date: August 27, 2022. Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” is set...
Artist of the Week: Julie Fuchs
French Soprano Makes Debut at Rossini Opera Festival in ‘Le Comte Ory’. This week the Rossini Opera Festival is set to open with one of the composer’s most beloved comedies, “Le Comte Ory.” In recent years the opera has had a renaissance being performed around the world and championed by some of the leading opera singers. The festival has lined up an all-star cast including Juan Diego Florez, who is one of the leading interpreters of the opera. But this production of “Comte” will also star one of opera’s biggest rising stars, Julie Fuchs, in her debut in the Pesaro Festival.
Jonas Kaufmann to Perform in Arena di Verona’s ‘Aida’ Production
Jonas Kaufmann is set to sing Radamés in Arena di Verona’s controversial “Aida” production. The company said, “On an apparently ordinary day, here we are with some exciting news: Jonas Kaufmann will play Radamès at the Arena di Verona on August 28, 2022! After the success of the 2021’s gala (which ended with seven encores: does any of you remember?) and waiting for his show in 2023, the famous tenor will make his debut in a whole opera in the Arena. Next to him, a cast of stars: an ‘Aida’ that is going to be memorable.”
Arena di Verona Offers Tickets for Rained Out ‘Nabucco’
The Arena di Verona is offering tickets for ticketholders who attended the canceled performance of “Nabucco” on July 29. The company said that “since only a few minutes of the performance were performed, all spectators with a 7/29 ticket can return for a show at the Arena di Verona Opera Festival 2022 or 2023 requesting a ticket at the symbolic price of € 2.50 in the same seat category purchased for ‘Nabucco,’ for the next shows of 2022 (except for the dates of 12/08, 25/08, 01/09, 02/09, 03/09 and 04/09) and 2023 (except for the dates of 16 / 06, 17/06, 19/07, 23/07, 06/08, 20/08, 31/08), subject to availability.”
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Trovatore’
The Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for its revival of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.”. The company noted that Elena Mosuc will sing the role of Leonora replacing Anja Harteros, who was originally announced. Mosuc has been closely connected with the Zürich Opera House, where she has...
Carmela Remigio, Andrew Garland & Nina Minasyan Lead New CD/DVD releases
This week audiences can listen to world premieres, rising stars, and watch two rarely performed operas. Lorelt CD Label is set to release an album of vocal works composed by Rhian Samuel, inspired by poetry celebrating nature and her love of the Welsh countryside. Welsh baritone Jeremy Huw Williams presents a collage of songs and two solo pieces by Rhian Samuel inspired by the texts of poets Laurie Lee, Gerald Manley Hopkins, Anne Stevenson, Horiguchi Daigaku, Charles Sorley and others, on the theme of Nature. Paula Fan accompanies on piano.
Teatro Principal Announces 2022-23 Season
The Teatro Principal in Las Palma de Mallorca, Spain has announced its 2022-23 Season. The season will open with Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo” in a production by Yves Lenoir. Federico Sardelli conducts soloists Irene Mas, Anna Bonitatibus, Joan Martín-Royo, and Albert Miguélez Rouco. Performance Dates: Oct....
Raehann Bryce-Davis, Frederica von Stade Lead ‘Majesty of the Spiritual’ Concert
Noontime Concerts of San Francisco with The Living Heritage Foundation is set to present “Majesty of the Spiritual.”. The concert, which is produced by Robert Sims and set to be performed on August 28, will see a program of concert spirituals featuring legends of opera and “legends to be.”
Washington National Opera to Present Broadcast of ‘Carmen’
The Washington National Opera is set to celebrate the 17th year of its most popular community event with a free opera broadcast at the state-of-the art soccer stadium home of the D.C. United, Audi Field. Opera on the Field will present Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” on Sept. 25, 2022 and will...
Cincinnati Song Initiative Unveils 2022-23 Season
The Cincinnati Song Initiative has announced its 2022-23 season. The season opens with “To the Distant Beloved,” which will feature songs in Italian, German, and English by such composers as Tosti, Albéniz, Beethoven, Ryan, Florence Price, Charles Brown, H. Leslie Adams, and Undine Smith Moore. Performers include Tyler Duncan, Samuel Martin, Erika Switzer, and Chabrelle Williams.
Festival Castell de Peralada to Present Easter Concerts
The Festival Castell de Peralada in Spain has announced plans to perform a concert series during Easter. The festival noted that it will perform concerts leading up to Easter weekend in the same ways such festivals as Salzburg and Baden-Baden do and noted that the concerts will be performed at the Iglesia del Carmen.
Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its line-up for the 2022-23 season. Led by Musical Director Aziz Shokhakimov in his second season, the Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra will take on multiple concerts, an international tour, and a four-year partnership with Medici.tv and Warner Classics for streaming and recording opportunities. This article...
Arizona Opera Names Veterans Chorus Master for ‘The Falling and The Rising
Arizona Opera has announced Dr. Phil Woodmore as the Veterans Chorus Master and Outreach Specialist for “The Falling and The Rising.”. Woodmore is a composer, music educator, and vocal coach, who has written several works including “Antigone in Ferguson,” “The Drum Major Instinct,” and music for one of Frederick Douglass’ speeches.
Anna Netrebko to Perform Benefit Concert in Austria
Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Austrian stage for the first time since the War in Ukraine broke out. The soprano will perform in a benefit concert, “Austria for Life” in the courtyard of the Schönbrunn Palace on Sept. 10. She will perform “O Himmel,...
