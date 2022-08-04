Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2023 Operas

Jonas Kaufmann is set to sing Radamés in Arena di Verona’s controversial “Aida” production. The company said, “On an apparently ordinary day, here we are with some exciting news: Jonas Kaufmann will play Radamès at the Arena di Verona on August 28, 2022! After the success of the 2021’s gala (which ended with seven encores: does any of you remember?) and waiting for his show in 2023, the famous tenor will make his debut in a whole opera in the Arena. Next to him, a cast of stars: an ‘Aida’ that is going to be memorable.”

