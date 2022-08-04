Joe Joyce will face Joseph Parker on September 24 in Manchester as the heavyweights battle it out for a world title shot against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Joe Joyce will have the chance to earn a mandatory challenge for one and perhaps two of boxing’s world heavyweight championship belts.

Great Britain’s Olympic silver medallist from 2016 will take on New Zealand’s former world champion Joseph Parker at Manchester Arena on September 24, in a final eliminator for titles at stake in Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on August 20.

As No 1 and No 2 contenders for the WBO title respectively, Joyce and Parker will be next in line to contest that belt, perhaps early next year after Tyson Fury faces the winner of Joshua-Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

The WBC title will also come into play for the pair as No 2 and No 3 challengers, should lead contender Deontay Wilder’s comeback be delayed.

Joyce, 36, said: ‘Parker realised he had nowhere else to go. You will see in this fight why he was so keen to avoid.’ Parker, 30, hit back: ‘I will bring Juggernaut Joe’s journey to an abrupt end.’

The fight will take place on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Ben Shalom’s BOXXER.

The heavyweight contest had been scheduled for July 2 at Wembley Arena after the pair spoke at Tyson Fury versus Dillian Whyte.

However, Parker’s trainer Andy Lee was due to become a father that month and that caused both camps to put the brakes on. Joyce would go on to knockout Christian Hammer on the same July 2 date.

Ironically this opportunity for Joyce comes in a fight which was not supposed to take place once the first encounter was postponed.

His promoter Warren responded to Parker spurning him to join the rival BOXXER stable in June by saying: 'This fight will never happen.'

A flurry of talks between the promoters has suddenly broken that deadlock and Warren says now: 'This has taken a little making but we've got there because this is a fantastic fight between two in-form quality heavyweights which keeps the championship ball rolling.

'There's been a lot of aggravation in getting this over the line - but we're there now.'

The deal includes a rematch clause for Joyce in the event that he would suffer his first defeat. Although he told Parker: 'I'm going to put a dent in your face and knock you out, little Joe. '

The Kiwi replied: 'Other way round and you'll never catch me. '

Warren has scored a victory over Sky by securing the UK television rights for BT Sports.

Joyce is still undefeated since turning pro with 13 Kos in his 14 fights, including one over Daniel Dubois who has recovered from that solitary defeat by knocking out Trevor Bryan in America this June to claim the WBA 'regular' world title.

Dubois will hope to challenge the Joshua-Usyk winner for the WBA 'super' championship.

Joyce v Parker will be televised live on BT Sports Box Office on Saturday September 24