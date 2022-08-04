ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $37 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $431.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005970/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference (Graphic: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Itron Inc#Itri#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy