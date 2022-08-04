Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) _ Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $37 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $431.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI