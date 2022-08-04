ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digi International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $102 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

