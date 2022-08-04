ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints

After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Out Of Practice#American Football#Espn#Penning
NBC Sports

Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook

SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Term 'Starter' is Passe When it Comes to Eagles' Running Backs

When Javon Hargrave was asked about who was standing out among the backup interior defensive linemen on Saturday after practice, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle sounded like a coach in waiting. "We don't really call them backups players for us,” he said. Spin aside, it’s obvious that players like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list. Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident. The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Cardinals RB coach James Saxon placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave Friday following domestic battery charges stemming from an incident in May. "We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to the league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."
NFL
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants his players going right up to the line, but he doesn't want them toeing it. In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

KaVontae Turpin News

The thing about lightning in a bottle is, it’s still lightning. It’s awfully hard to predict when it’s going to strike or where it’s going to come from. The Dallas Cowboys announced they signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin. To make room for him on the 90-man training camp roster, the organization released fullback Nick Ralston.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy