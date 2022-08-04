Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

Read on www.nfl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints
After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
NFL
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
NFL
Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment explores this offseason's contract explosion at the wide receiver position ... If you want to know how general managers, head coaches and scouts view the importance of...
NFL・
Falcons DL Marlon Davidson confident heading into make-or-break season
Hugh Douglas reacts to the comments of Marlon Davidson and why the look that Davidson had during the interview was enough to get him to buy in on this year being better for the 3rd year player.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram snubbing Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s calls
Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.
Where do things stand with Mike linebacker competition?
Last month, Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin said he still had a handful of players listed as co-starters amid one of the unit’s most pressing position battles heading into preseason camp. (...)
LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver
Brian Kelly challenges LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to be the best in the game. Not to say there is trouble brewing within Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, but he is just getting started when it comes to firing up Kayshon Boutte ahead of their first season working together.
NFL
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension
Diontae Johnson inked a two-year, $36.71 million extension Thursday, keeping him under contract in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. Johnson hopes it's a lot longer than that. "I love being a Steeler," Johnson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I love it here. I want to finish my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
Yardbarker
The Term 'Starter' is Passe When it Comes to Eagles' Running Backs
When Javon Hargrave was asked about who was standing out among the backup interior defensive linemen on Saturday after practice, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle sounded like a coach in waiting. "We don't really call them backups players for us,” he said. Spin aside, it’s obvious that players like...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7
The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list. Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident. The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saints camp Day 10 observations: Mike Thomas takes another step, a beef gets squashed
It’s the end of a Week 2 of Saints training camp, so these notes will be short and sweet – but also important: The Mike Thomas training wheels are just about off. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
NFL
Cardinals RB coach James Saxon placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges
Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave Friday following domestic battery charges stemming from an incident in May. "We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to the league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."
NFL・
4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston
Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
NFL
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants his players going right up to the line, but he doesn't want them toeing it. In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.
NFL
Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'
At 35 years old, Calais Campbell can still get the job done. He just might not be doing it for much longer. Campbell is keeping his eyes on 2022. As for whatever lies around the bend, he'll find out when he gets there. "I'm in a place right now where...
Yardbarker
KaVontae Turpin News
The thing about lightning in a bottle is, it’s still lightning. It’s awfully hard to predict when it’s going to strike or where it’s going to come from. The Dallas Cowboys announced they signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin. To make room for him on the 90-man training camp roster, the organization released fullback Nick Ralston.
Comments / 0