Perficient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $222.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227 million to $233 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.24 to $4.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $907 million to $923 million.

