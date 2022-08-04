ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Perficient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $222.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227 million to $233 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.24 to $4.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $907 million to $923 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its fourth consective drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77 points, or 0.2%, to 32,755 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the broader market. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.8% after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. That warning hit other chipmakers hard, with Nvidia shedding 4.6%. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged 11.3% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. The weak results weighed down travel-related stocks. Expedia fell 2.8% and American Airlines fell 3.6%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy