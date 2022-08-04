Saturday was the day that mixed martial arts (MMA) returned to Superior at the Head of the Lakes Fair, for the MMA Outdoor War 2. “Man it it awesome, we came here and it was supposed to be outside on the Gondik Law track. We got here this morning and the weather was really bad, the clay was all soaking wet so we moved it into the curling club. We have some really good fighters on the card today. Jonah Peterson who is a big wrestler here in town at the Superior High School wrestling team. Also at my academy, Inner Strength Martial Arts, so it is going to be a good show,” claimed event promoter Robert Mrotek.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO