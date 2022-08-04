Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

Read on wset.com
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
North Carolina man accused of siphoning gas from school buses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses. According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School. Deputies said they’ve charged Gary Duane […]
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
