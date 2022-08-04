Read on www.wdio.com
“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth
Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall
DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
Weather Sketch: Rose Hart
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M
Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
Volunteers and umpires help Art Von Memorial Tournament run smooth
Friday was the start of the Duluth 709 Baseball’s, Art Von Memorial Tournament in a packed Lake Park Athletic Complex. The event that consisted of of over 149 games, including 64 9U and 14U teams. To make all that run smoothy though takes alot of effort, not only from...
Shifting gears: E-Bike Duluth brings electric bikes to town
When you look around Duluth, you will see different varieties of bicycles. Whether commuting to the store, having fun, or traveling for hours on long trails, there is help for that: Introducing Electric bikes. Jim Colser, owner of E-Bike Duluth wanted to try one for fun; however, he didn’t t have any luck getting his hands on one, and that’s when he took matters into his own hands.
United adds third flight to Chicago from Duluth International Airport
Duluth International Airport announced that United Airlines is adding a third flight to Chicago O’Hare Airport starting September 6th. According to the airport, the additional flight will operate during the afternoon to maximize the best times for flight connections at ORD. “Regional communities around the country have felt the...
MMA returns to Superior in Outdoor War 2
Saturday was the day that mixed martial arts (MMA) returned to Superior at the Head of the Lakes Fair, for the MMA Outdoor War 2. “Man it it awesome, we came here and it was supposed to be outside on the Gondik Law track. We got here this morning and the weather was really bad, the clay was all soaking wet so we moved it into the curling club. We have some really good fighters on the card today. Jonah Peterson who is a big wrestler here in town at the Superior High School wrestling team. Also at my academy, Inner Strength Martial Arts, so it is going to be a good show,” claimed event promoter Robert Mrotek.
Huskies fall to Willmar
The Duluth Huskies began a two game series against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday. Joe Vos of the Huskies hit his first grand slam of the year in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Huskies however fell 7-5, they will have a chance at revenge Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
Huskies fall into early hole in loss to first place Eau Claire
On Monday the Duluth Huskies weren’t able to crawl out of an early hole at Wade Stadium and dropped their series opener to the Great Plans East leading Eau Claire Express 12-5. The Huskies allowed nine runs in the first three innings before tallying their first run. Jack Painter...
UMD volleyball serves up first practice
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball participated in their first full practice on Monday. The young squad boast only two seniors but are excited for a full season without Covid-19 restrictions. Looking to improve on their 10-10 conference record a year ago. “Last season we had a really difficult...
Kaiser, James named to U.S. National Junior Team
The final roster for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team was released on Sunday. University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey players Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James have made the roster and will be representing the United States. The World Junior Championship runs from August 9th through the 20th.
High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach
The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
