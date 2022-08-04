Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $361.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.15 billion.

