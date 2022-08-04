ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $361.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK

