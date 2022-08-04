ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $487 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Frontdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

