ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photographer transforms into eclectic characters inspired by thrifted nametags

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Event Horizon’ at 25: Paul W.S. Anderson Recalls Paramount Fearing His Horror Film Slandered ‘Star Trek’

Click here to read the full article. When Paramount got its first look at a cut of “Event Horizon” in 1997, some studio executives thought that director Paul W.S. Anderson had made a film so disturbing that it slandered outer space itself. “Someone actually said to me, ‘We’re the studio that makes Star Trek!’” Anderson recalled with a grin on his face. “They weren’t only horrified by my movie; they felt I was besmirching ‘Star Trek’ somehow, because I was also in space and doing all this terrible stuff.” Peppered with images of unspooled astronaut guts and suicidal blood orgies, it’s safe...
MOVIES
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel calls Kim K’s skincare line ‘impractical at best’

Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back while reviewing Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, Skkn by Kim, on TikTok. The reality star, 51, had a laundry list of critiques as she sampled two of the products, calling them “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced.” Frankel called the egg-shaped eye cream ($75) packaging “bulbous,” saying, “I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack.” She added, “I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg.” Frankel went on to compare the 41-year-old reality star’s exfoliator ($55) product packaging to a Rubik’s Cube, calling the design...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy