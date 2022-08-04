Kennedy remembered for dedication to Pasadena

Read on www.pasadenaweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Documentary About Segregation of Pasadena’s John Muir High to Premiere on PBS SoCal and KCET
PASADENA – ColoradoBOulevard.net:. A new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. By News Desk. PBS SoCal and KCET announced the broadcast premiere of the new documentary...
2urbangirls.com
Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda
INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
Santa Monica Mirror
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Calls for Update of Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement
Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Supervisor Mitchell proposed a recommendation that would update that vision statement in a way that would address issues of the community as it is today.
citywatchla.com
LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff
As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
La La Land Kind Cafe Opening Second LA Site at The Grove
The shopping center is also adding Japanese specialty coffee brand % Arabica
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LA City Council votes to place proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless on 2024 ballot
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to place an ordinance that would house homeless people in hotels alongside guests on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately.
wclk.com
The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement
Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Behind Jamari Johnson and Husan Longstreet, No. 23 Inglewood is 'ready to compete'
According to Inglewood head coach Mil'Von James, Johnson is one of the most versatile pass catchers in the country.
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
L.A. man among those killed in lightning strike outside White House
One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House Thursday was from Los Angeles. Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a bank vice president, was reportedly there on business.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family
A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family. The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Pops Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin
The Pasadena Pops Rusnak Summer Concert Series reached its midway point on Saturday, July 23, with “Aretha: A Tribute” concert to celebrate Aretha Franklin. Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins’ soaring voice entertained the audience with many of the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits as they enjoyed picnic dining in the beautiful setting at the L.A. County Arboretum.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
Comments / 2