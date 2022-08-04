ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Kennedy remembered for dedication to Pasadena

By Luke Netzley Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor
pasadenaweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pasadenaweekly.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda

INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff

As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Howard
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wclk.com

The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement

Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#Blair High School
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBC Los Angeles

Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family

A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family. The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Pops Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Pasadena Pops Rusnak Summer Concert Series reached its midway point on Saturday, July 23, with “Aretha: A Tribute” concert to celebrate Aretha Franklin. Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins’ soaring voice entertained the audience with many of the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits as they enjoyed picnic dining in the beautiful setting at the L.A. County Arboretum.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy