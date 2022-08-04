Most Expensive Celebrity Splits: Xzibit, Dr. Dre, Bill Gates and More

How does that old saying go? Ah, yes. It’s cheaper to keep her. Or him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After a very public back and forth, and perhaps some loose lips by his own brother, rapper Xzibit has been ordered to pay $6000 a month in spousal support to his estranged wife Krista Joiner. In addition, he’ll be forking over $125,000 in legal fees, plus another $50,000 to a forensic accountant to look through his finances, according to HipHopDx .

Yes, Xzibit has to pay the man looking through his books for funny money.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

The truly wild thing about this entire ordeal, however, is that this is chump change in relation to the more expensive breakups in recent years!

Continue scrolling to see who really paid the piper after their relationships went down the toilet.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Did Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up? [WATCH]

SEE: ‘ It Was All Me’ Shaq Gets Candid About Divorce From Shaunie O’Neal

SEE: Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Files Divorce After 22 Years, For The Second Time

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

Source:Getty

After 24 years of marriage, and a legal battle that spanned more than a year-and-a-half, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $100 million to his ex-wife Nicole Young. The Doc had to forfeit the payments in just two installments. Sheesh.

2. Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

Source:Getty

Entrepreneur and activist Russell Simmons split with his model wife in 2006. He was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support for their two daughters. They remained friends, that is until Simmons accused Lee of fraud and stock stealing to pay the legal fees for her current husband, Tim Leissner. Kimora has since filed a countersuit.

3. Bill and Melinda Gates

Source:Getty

Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in May of 2021 after being married for 27 years. At the time of their divorce, the founder of Microsoft had a net worth of $131 billion, and reports say that Melinda could’ve been awarded $76 billion .

4. Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy

Source:Getty

The basketball GOAT married his first wife Juanita Vanoy in 1989. The pair finally split after 17 years of marriage and 6 NBA championships. At the time its said Juanita’s payout was among the costliest in history – $168 million.

5. Madonna and Guy Ritchie

Source:Getty

Ladies aren’t the only ones getting paid after failed marriages. At one point in time, Madonna was the most famous person on Earth. Her 2008 split from Guy Ritchie reportedly cost her between $76 and $92 million.

6. Jeff and Macenzie Bezos

Source:Getty

We all know Jeff Bezos. Or at least, we’ve all sent him some money. The founder and CEO of Amazon, who was announced as the richest man in the world in 2018, paid out $36 billion in his divorce. This ironically made Mackenzie one of the richest women in the world in the process.

7. Xzibit and Krista Joiner

Source:Getty

We already mentioned how Xzibit has been ordered to pay $125,000 to Joiner’s legal fees, then another cool $50,000 for a ‘forensic accountant’. The Alkoholik rapper will also be saddled with $6,000 a month in child and spousal support payments.

8. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Source:Getty

This one was messy. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months before calling it quits. Heard filed the divorce in 2016. She was initially awarded $7 million in spousal support after the former couple pointed fingers at each other in court for alleged domestic abuse. But earlier this year Depp won a defamation suit against Heard, and she was ruled to pay more than $10 million.

9. Donald Trump and Ivana Trump

Source:Getty

Decades before he turned into one of the vilest presidents in American history, Donald Trump cheated on his first wife Ivana Trump with his eventual second wife. The settlement was reportedly estimated at $25 million.

10. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

Source:Getty

After 6 years of marriage, two children and a very public cheating scandal, Tiger was ordered to pay his ex-wife Elin a sum of $100 million.

11. Nas and Kelis

Source:Getty

Nas and Kelis met at a Diddy, well back then he was still Puff Daddy, afterparty back in 2002. She filed for divorce in 2009. In October of 2020, a report claimed Nas owed more than $40,000 in back child support and more than $40,000 in back spousal support.