ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia War update: Multiple Ukrainian cities shelled daily

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJrlS_0h4ZeK3m00

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the Ukrainian cities that are shelled daily and how people keep their businesses thriving during times of war. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Russia’s plan to permanently shut off Ukraine’s power

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the Russian’s plans for a power plant in Chernobyl and Chicago’s message of support to Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

Delicious deals to look for at the 2022 IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — After spending money on tickets and parking, fairgoers are looking for ways to save some money while enjoying everything the State Fair has to offer. Here are a few ways to save while still enjoying all the classic fair foods. Feeding Frenzy Each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., certain […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#War#Multiple Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

What’s new at the State Fair this year?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs Dino Don is bringing his two dozen animatronic dinosaurs […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. As a bonus discount, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy