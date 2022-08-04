Exclusive: Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic that Ethereum's The Merge would price-in soon and that cryptocurrency payments would become mainstream again. The crypto genius, during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday, said the much-awaited The Merge, or Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, would bring back cryptocurrency payments and other crypto use cases in the next decade, which became "less popular" after 2018. Buterin noted that transaction costs could go as low as $0.2 cents with scaling technology.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO