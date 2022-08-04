Exclusive: Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report
Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
International Business Times
The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China
Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
International Business Times
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Russia Dismissed 6 Commanders Due To Army's 'Poor Performance' In Ukraine: UK Intel
Russia has dismissed six commanders due to their "poor performance" in the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. As per the British intelligence update published Sunday, the dismissed commanders included General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko of the Eastern Military District; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev of the Western Military District; General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was given overall command over the invasion; and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko of the Southern Grouping of Forces.
International Business Times
Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices
Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
International Business Times
Alibaba And Tencent Reach The End Of The Road
China's technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have reached the end of the feverish growth road, turning from emerging into mature companies under the close supervision of government regulators. As a result, both companies have seen their sales growth declining substantially in recent quarters as regulators have limited their...
International Business Times
SoftBank Posts Record $23 Billion Net Loss On Vision Fund Pain
SoftBank Group Corp unveiled a $23 billion quarterly net loss on Monday, its biggest ever, as a market sell-off upended tech stocks and shredded valuations at its sprawling Vision Fund unit. The pain in the April-June quarter comes fresh after the closely watched Vision Fund posted a record $26 billion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Analysis-BHP Needs To Pay More For EV, Clean Energy Metals As It Returns To Dealmaking
BHP must shell out more if it wants to snap up assets like those of OZ Minerals - a play on the future of electrification and decarbonisation, analysts and bankers said, after the miner's unsolicited bid for the nickel and copper company was rebuffed. BHP Group's A$8.34 billion ($5.8 billion),...
International Business Times
Taiwan's Tsai 'Deeply Touched' By St Vincent PM's Visit Amid China Tension
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday that she was moved by his determination to visit Taiwan, despite China's recent military exercises around the self-ruled island. "Prime Minister Gonsalves has expressed in recent days that the Chinese military drills would...
International Business Times
Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law
None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
International Business Times
Solomon Islands Government Seeks To Delay Election To Host Games
A bill to delay elections in the Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
International Business Times
Google Outage: What Happened?
Google's search engine suffered an outage Monday night that affected users worldwide, according to a technology platform. In the United States, at least 42,290 people reported that Google's search function was down for them around 9 p.m. ET, according to real-time online platform Downdetector.com. Users who attempted to use the search engine were met with either a 502 or 500 error.
International Business Times
No Change In U.S. Assessment On China Timeline For Taiwan, Official Says
Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, drawing concern from...
International Business Times
Buterin Optimistic Crypto Payment Will Become 'Mainstream Again'
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic that Ethereum's The Merge would price-in soon and that cryptocurrency payments would become mainstream again. The crypto genius, during the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday, said the much-awaited The Merge, or Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, would bring back cryptocurrency payments and other crypto use cases in the next decade, which became "less popular" after 2018. Buterin noted that transaction costs could go as low as $0.2 cents with scaling technology.
International Business Times
Russia Brought 700 Film Extras To Melitopol To Film Propaganda Video On 'Referendum'
Russian collaborators allegedly had to bring hundreds of film extras to an event in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol this week because they were unable to gather enough support from the locals, according to a Ukrainian official. They brought 700 people into Melitopol from other temporarily occupied areas in...
Comments / 0