Leslie Grace’s ‘Batgirl’ Film Axed At Warner Bros. Won’t Release Anywhere

Read on thesource.com
Related
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Claps Back At Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Over “Pet” Comment
During a promo run for his latest animated film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked during an interview who’s celebrity “pet” would he be. The former wrestler turned movie star answered saying he would want to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. When asked why...
PETS・
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti’s “Happy” Single Came as a Result of Their Intimacy
Irv Gotti is letting all of his feelings and the secrets about him and Ashanti out. As reported, Irv and Ja Rule pulled up to Drink Champs. During his appearance, he spoke at length about Ashanti. During the conversation with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., Irv revealed Ashanti’s single “Happy” was...
thesource.com
LL COOL J Joined by Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and More for ‘Rock The Bells’ Festival
For the 2022 Rock The Bells Festival, LL COOL J performed on August 6 in his native Queens, New York, alongside some of hip-hop’s most renowned and influential MCs, including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Trina, N.O.R.E. The Diplomats, Scarface Jadakiss, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
YK Osiris Laughs Off Old Rumor of Being Diddy’s “Boy Toy”
The Internet always has jokes about YK Osiris. During a recent trip to The Breakfast Club, Osiris revealed what was the wildest joke or rumor he had heard about himself. It was such a crazy story it led Charlamagne Tha God to look up the rumor while on air. “What’s...
WATCH: The first trailer for Teresa Ruiz’s new Netflix series ‘Mo’
Teresa Ruiz is preparing for the release of her new Netflix show ‘Mo’ and we couldn’t be more excited! The talented actress, who recently starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in ‘Father Stu,’ has embarked on a new project. Created and produced by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef,...
thesource.com
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tops Billboard 200 and is Biggest Debut Week of 2022 by a Woman
It’s Beyoncé’s world, and we all enjoy living in it. The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Gravediggaz Dropped Their Debut LP ‘6 Feet Deep’ 28 Years Ago
On this date in 1994, WTC affiliates Gravediggaz dropped the crew’s groundbreaking debut album 6 Feet Deep. The group, composed of Prince Paul, Frukwan of Stetsasonic, RNS, Grym Reaper, Mr. Sime, and The Abbott himself aka the Rzarector, released this classic piece on Gee Street Records. The original title, Niggamortis, was changed in order to appeal to mainstream audiences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Carl Crawford Talks 1501 Certified’s Future, TikTok, “Where The Freaks” & More
In the last decade, 1501 Certified Entertainment has grown from another obscure independent outfit into one of the most talked about record labels in today’s Hip Hop with former baseball star-turned-founder and CEO Carl Crawford at the center of everything. And while the label has weathered a rollercoaster of controversy, the call-up of several of the label’s top stars to the majors, new high-powered partnerships, and several shake-ups in the ranks, Crawford’s mission has always remained the same – to be the Houston’s Barry Gordy with his own Motown Records.
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Boot Camp Clik’s Sean Price Passed Away Seven Years Ago
The Hip Hop community will never forget the feeling that permeated the atmosphere the morning that everyone woke up to find out that Sean Price aka Hussain Sayyid aka Ruck of the famed Boot Camp Clik duo Heltah Skeltah passed away in his sleep on this date seven years ago. He was 43 years old.
thesource.com
Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid Talk ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Podcast and Assisting Communities with Barstool Difference
The Million Dollaz Worth of Game brand is flourishing. Under the leadership and wise words of Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast has become one of the media staples of Hip-Hop as the hosts execute in-depth conversations with the brightest and biggest stars in the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ Set for August 11 Return on AMP
On Thursday, August 11 at 7 p.m. PT, Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official comeback on Amp, the brand-new live radio app from Amazon. Through the app, fans will be able to listen to Nicki live and ring in to ask her questions and engage in direct conversation.
thesource.com
Kendrick Lamar Thanks JAY-Z for Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free
Kendrick Lamar was in Brooklyn for a performance of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour at Barclays Center. Later in the evening, K Dot hit Dubmo House for an after-party, where he performed a select few cuts for the intimate crowd. In the crowd was JAY-Z, and as...
thesource.com
Bobby Shmurda Says He Has No Interest In Making Drill Music: “I Won’t Ever Be A Minion”
Drill music might be the most popular genre coming out of NYC at the moment. However, Bobby Shmurda, a NYC native, says he wont subscribe to the current sound coming out of his city. On Instagram, Shmurda shared a post of YouTuber Bashworld praising the “Hot N*gga” rapper for his...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Dropped Their Second LP ‘Straight Outta Compton’ 34 Years Ago
On 8/8/88, Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy E, along with the legendary Dr. Dre from the World Class Wreckin’ Crew put together the second N.W.A. album called Straight Outta Compton. This album came on the heels of Eazy E’s debut release, Eazy E, and The Posse, which led Eazy E and his Ruthless Records label partner Jerry Heller to put out another release exploiting the gang culture that saturated the West Coast, giving birth to what is known as “gangsta rap’. Their debut release, N.W.A. And The Posse was already certified and had anticipating fans around the world the second time around.
Comments / 0