Alabama State

Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being

The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
ADOC rescinds healthcare contract, will start a new search for provider

The Alabama Department of Corrections doesn’t have a new healthcare provider after all. After awarding a contract at the end of June to YesCare Corporation, which is based in Tennessee, to provide medical and mental health services for all facilities in ADOC, the Department announced on its website last week that it is now pulling that agreement and will re-award the contract at a later date.
Pardons and Paroles providing Naloxone training to officers

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is now providing training for Naloxone – most commonly known as NARCAN — to all Bureau officers via the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
Isner, Coley join forces in ADP campaign

Tabitha Isner and T.C. Coley have agreed to join together on a unified ticket seeking to lead the Alabama Democratic Party. Isner would serve as party chairman and Coley as vice-chair, according to a press release. “I’m proud to partner with T.C. Coley on this mission to unify the Democratic...
Board denies parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer

The Alabama Bureau of Pardon and paroles unanimously denied parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on Tuesday after hearing protests against his parole. Gov. Kay Ivey urged the parole board to deny his parole in a letter on monday and Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke in person at the meeting to make his opposition clear.
Ivey opposes parole of accused killer

Earlier today, Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole adamantly opposing parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. Spencer’s parole hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Spencer stands accused of killing Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha...
