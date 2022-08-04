FanDuel Indiana Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed for August Action

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team
Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
Scotty Middleton, elite 2023 4-star SF, announces B1G commitment
Scotty Middleton will be playing college basketball for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State. The 6-foot-6 small forward, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player at his position in the class of 2023 and as the No. 34 recruit nationally regardless of position. entered Sunday with a top 3 of Ohio State, Seton Hall, and UConn. He had stopped by Columbus for an official visit on Mar. 4 before heading to Seton Hall and UConn for 2 more officials on June.
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Wisconsin basketball reveals full nonconference slate for 2022-23 season
Nov. 7 – vs. South Dakota. Nov. 11 – vs. Stanford (Brew City Battle @ American Family Field) Nov. 23 – vs. Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis) Nov. 24-25 – TBA (Battle 4 Atlantis) Nov. 29 – vs. Wake Forest (B1G/ACC Challenge) Dec. 3 – at...
Big Ten Football: Top 5 East-West crossover games on the 2022 schedule
Big Ten football is right around the corner with the 2022 season getting started on Aug. 27! That Week 0 action will feature 3 B1G teams hitting the field, including a B1G West matchup between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin. Over the course of the year, one of the interesting...
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
Big Ten East: 5 most important division games for 2022
Big Ten East races traditional center around a quartet of programs. Under the current system, it is usually the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State who position themselves to be competitive in November. While the current format might change when USC and UCLA join the B1G,...
Arvell Reese, 4-star linebacker, announces B1G commitment
Arvell Reese is staying home. The blue-chip Ohio linebacker has committed to play for Ryan Day’s Ohio State program. Reese made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account. Reese, listed at over 6-3, 212 pounds, is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland. He played at Euclid prior to...
Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report
One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
247 Sports analyst tabs Michigan QB competition as top battle in the country
247Sports.com just released its top 10 quarterback battles for the 2022 season and the B1G is right at the top. It pits Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy against Cade McNamara. The experience edge might go to McNamara, who started 14 games under center for the Wolverines last season. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns while helping Michigan to 12 wins and a B1G Championship as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022
Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star 2023 wing, announces B1G commitment
Jamie Kaiser is staying home. The blue-chip wing from Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. Kaiser is listed at 6-6, 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Kaiser is rated 4-stars, the No. 13 Virginia product, No. 21 small forward and No. 101 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023. He is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his high school senior year.
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
Andrew Rumph, 2023 DE from Florida, includes 2 B1G teams in top 4
Andrew Rumph is a 6-foot-3-1/2, 265-pound defensive line standout for Palmetto (Fla.) in the Tampa Bay area. He’ll be headed into his 2nd season with Palmetto, for whom he totaled 4.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 2021, according to 247Sports. A pair of B1G programs have...
DJ Matthews injury: Tom Allen provides outlook for WR entering 2022
DJ Matthews was ready to take a big step up for Indiana this past season after playing three seasons for Florida State. Mathews was coming into his best throughout his collegiate career until he tore his ACL in Week 5 of the 2021 season. After some recovery time and rehab,...
