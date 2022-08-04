ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Iman Shumpert Arrested With Marijuana & Glock Magazine In His Possession At DFW Airport

By @IndiaMonee
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ6Ec_0h4ZauFk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNvIy_0h4ZauFk00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


According to NBCDFW , Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend after airport police found six ounces of marijuana and a gun magazine in his bookbag.

The police report states they found the former NBA player with “a Glock magazine containing 14 nine-millimeter rounds was also found in the backpack along with 6.12 ounces of marijuana. No weapon was located.”

He says he was flying from DFW to Los Angeles to pick up his daughter and asked police officers “asked if there was any way he could make his flight” before handcuffing him and taking him to airport jail. Reports say Shumpert was arrested and charged with a felony and could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

