Arizona State

David Schweikert wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Schweikert wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

