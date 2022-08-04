ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Walker County, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Walker County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
pickensprogress.com

Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure

Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
JASPER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash

ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun

A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop

Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Two people shot looking for lost cell phone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WDEF

Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
CHATSWORTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy