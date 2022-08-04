Read on walkercountyga.gov
Related
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
WTVCFOX
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro district goes digital after finding guns at school twice in first week
ROME, Ga. — The Rome City Schools Board of Education met Friday afternoon to discuss safety in their schools after guns were found on campus twice during the first week of classes. Students at the 11 schools in the district went back to school on July 29. In less...
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
Huntsville homeowners attacked by man hiding in their closet
Police say a pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police: argument leads to the stabbing of a 64-year-old man Saturday
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department reports a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon. This one happened at the Alden Apartment Homes in the 5500 block of Hixson Pike. CPD says two 64-year-old men got into an argument and one stabbed the other. The perpetrator then tried to drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 5, 2022 report below.
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed in DeKalb County hit and run; information about driver sought
A Rainsville man has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed Thursday night in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 50-year-old Pedro Cazares Castaneda was standing in the roadway on Alabama 176 when he was struck by a grey SUV at about 9:10 p.m. That vehicle then...
WDEF
Two people shot looking for lost cell phone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
WDEF
Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
Comments / 0