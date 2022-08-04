Dream 18: The ultimate routing of our Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland ranking

Read on golf.com
2022 Wyndham Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Greensboro
You can call this the appetizer before the main course. Or the opener before the main act. You get the idea. There’s a healthy purse up for grabs this week at the Wyndham Championship — $7.3 million, with the winner bringing home $1.314 million. Not bad! Then the money grows. Next week, the playoffs begin, and they culminate with the Tour Championship — where last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, earned a whopping $15 million.
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
What it looked like as Ashleigh Buhai gave away The Open, then took it back
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — David Buhai is 6-foot-4 or so, a jolly giant, but on this day he was not tall enough. He climbed up onto the back of a golf cart for a better view as his wife, 40 yards away, handed away a 3-shot lead. Most of the...
FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron introduces new Special Select Jet Set putters
Scotty Cameron and Titleist are expanding the popular Special Select putter line with the introduction of the new Special Select Jet Set, featuring a tour black finish, custom graphics, a unique paint contrast and custom designed cover for the release. The new Special Select Jet Set putters are fully milled...
