Dream 18: The ultimate routing of our Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland ranking

You can call this the appetizer before the main course. Or the opener before the main act. You get the idea. There’s a healthy purse up for grabs this week at the Wyndham Championship — $7.3 million, with the winner bringing home $1.314 million. Not bad! Then the money grows. Next week, the playoffs begin, and they culminate with the Tour Championship — where last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, earned a whopping $15 million.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO