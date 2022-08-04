How to watch the Wyndham Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage

Read on golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman
If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
Wyndham Championship Saturday leaderboard and FedEx Cup bubble watch
A leader who finished with a hole-out from 147 yards. Rain, thunder and lightning. And bubble boys. Saturday’s play at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., ran the gamut. Let’s take a look. Complete leaderboard here. Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu lead. While the...
Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
What it looked like as Ashleigh Buhai gave away The Open, then took it back
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — David Buhai is 6-foot-4 or so, a jolly giant, but on this day he was not tall enough. He climbed up onto the back of a golf cart for a better view as his wife, 40 yards away, handed away a 3-shot lead. Most of the...
Why these three LIV players are likely to lose their first legal battle
Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford want to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Beth Labson Freeman will decide if they can. Freeman is a federal judge in Northern California, and at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, she will weigh a request from the three players for a temporary restraining order that would allow their participation in the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoff series, which begins this week in Memphis, Tenn.
Why media rights are at the heart of the LIV-PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
The future of golf as we know it may very well depend upon the sport as we. After a lawsuit, two filings and more than 140 pages of legalese from both sides of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide, golf’s biggest courtroom moment in decades is upon us, and media rights are at the center of all of it.
Tour Confidential: Ashleigh Buhai survives, and the LIV lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Ashleigh Buhai’s playoff victory at the Women’s Open, LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour, and more.
