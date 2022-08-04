Read on www.alreporter.com
Related
selmasun.com
Orrville-based firm plans medical marijuana operation in Selma
An Orrville-based company hopes to open a medical marijuana operation in Selma that would bring a multimillion investment and about 20 jobs to the city. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which was created to regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state, will issue five permits in the state. Chris Weaver, general manager of operations at The Wemp Company on County Road 960 in Orrville, told the Selma City Council that he hopes his family business will receive one of the permits for a facility in Selma.
Clanton Advertiser
Family Dollar combo store coming to Maplesville
A Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is coming to Maplesville. Farmer & Associates Inc. has begun clearing property on Highway 22 for the 10,500-square-foot building. The site had most recently been used by a fireworks stand. The store is expected to open Feb. 1, 2023. “I think it is...
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2021 under first year head coach Mark Hurt. The team missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year
The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
WSFA
Rising Rogers: Baking boys from Deatsville
DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have kids, I’m sure you’ve heard the wild ideas they have to start up their own business and make some money. Some are just good stories, others turn out to be the real deal. “We got started as a summer experiment,” said...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
alabamanews.net
ON YOUR SIDE: Montgomery Fire/Rescue Warns of Scam
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department wants to warn you of what they say is an email scam that is going around. Department officials say they’ve learned of an email scam involving people who are falsely posing as a representative of the department as they solicit the sale of T-shirts and other items using the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department logo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
selmasun.com
Perry County jury returns $1.4M verdict for injuries received in 2017 traffic accident
A Perry County jury returned a $1.375 million verdict for two men injured in a 2017 car accident on Highway 80. Attorneys representing Eddie Harris and DeAndre Langhorne said the two were rear ended in a work truck in Uniontown while stopped on U.S. Highway 80 to make a left-hand turn on June 8, 2017. Harris had neck surgery to repair two herniated discs. He was scheduled for a second surgery at the time of trial. Langhorne suffered injuries to his neck and back and had sought treatment for both.
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
tallasseetribune.com
Work on high school continues as first day of school approaches
Alarm clocks are set and the first day of school is Monday. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said the new school year brings a few changes and work continues on the new Tallassee High School. “Progress is being made,” Nolin said. “Contractors are working.”. There have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama is No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the country in the preseason AFCA coaches poll, released Monday. The poll, which is compiled by USA Today, is voted upon by 66 FBS head coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban. This marks the sixth time in the past 10 seasons that Alabama was...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery man is dead after a wreck on Atlanta Highway. Police say 66-year-old Leonard Turner died in a two-car crash that happened Saturday around 1PM. The wreck was in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, near the Carol Villa Shopping Center, not far from Faulkner University. Police have released...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
Comments / 0