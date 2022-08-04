An Orrville-based company hopes to open a medical marijuana operation in Selma that would bring a multimillion investment and about 20 jobs to the city. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which was created to regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state, will issue five permits in the state. Chris Weaver, general manager of operations at The Wemp Company on County Road 960 in Orrville, told the Selma City Council that he hopes his family business will receive one of the permits for a facility in Selma.

SELMA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO