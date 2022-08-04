Read on www.wfaa.com
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
WFAA
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
WFAA
Texas tax-free weekend underway
Like everything else these days, back-to-school supplies have gone up in price. Texans who do their shopping this weekend, Aug. 5-7, can save some money.
WFAA
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?
IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state
DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
WFAA
North Texas groups, Six Flags offering free school supplies ahead of new year
All events are happening Sunday. Six Flags will give vouchers to guests that donate at least 6 school supplies.
WFAA
Tax-free weekend might be over, but there are still ways you can save money
HOUSTON — Texans were expected to save $112 million last weekend on back-to-school shopping during the 23rd annual tax-free weekend. But, if you missed out, you still have some time to save. The National Retail Federation said families were expected to spend an average of $864 this year during...
WFAA
How can you avoid the student loan debt trap? A Texas non-profit has tips
The founder of ScholarShot says universities focus on the benefits they get from students. So students should pay attention to what benefits them.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
WFAA
Summer camp for kids with hearing impairment makes lifelong impact
PARKER, Texas — On a ranch in Parker, there’s a kids camp that looks just like any typical summer camp. Except, kids who come there have one remarkable thing in common. “The kids are the same as me,” said 12-year-old Uzair Qureshi. “They know what I’ve been through.”
WFAA
DFW Weather: Slightly less heat this week? And increased rain chances? Finally!
DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. First, though, we'll get off...
WFAA
Ohio girl's lemonade stand launches into nationwide charity program
Peyton opened her first lemonade stand to help support kids in hospitals. She was inspired by her time as a patient when she was younger.
WFAA
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Dallas Pets Alive
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to save the lives of healthy and treatable pets that are at great risk of euthanasia in north Texas. To donate or volunteer, go to DallasPetsAlive.org.
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
This DFW-area high school football team is poised to bounce back in 2022, Dave Campbell's writer says
BURLESON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report about the first day of high school football practice and how the teams are battling the Texas heat. High school football season in Texas is upon us!. Texas high school football teams were allowed to begin...
Dallas wants to lower your property taxes: Key takeaways from the city's proposed budget
DALLAS — City of Dallas officials on Friday released their proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2022-2023, which begins Oct. 1. As it stands, property taxes, police staffing and housing are all key priorities in Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager T.C. Broadnax's proposal for the upcoming year.
