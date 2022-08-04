ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
WFAA

Texas tax-free weekend underway

Like everything else these days, back-to-school supplies have gone up in price. Texans who do their shopping this weekend, Aug. 5-7, can save some money.
WFAA

What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?

IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
WFAA

Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state

DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
WFAA

Summer camp for kids with hearing impairment makes lifelong impact

PARKER, Texas — On a ranch in Parker, there’s a kids camp that looks just like any typical summer camp. Except, kids who come there have one remarkable thing in common. “The kids are the same as me,” said 12-year-old Uzair Qureshi. “They know what I’ve been through.”
PARKER, TX

