Towson, MD

Titusville Herald

Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County. The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

