Alexandria City Public Schools Establishes New Safety and Security Protocol For Upcoming School Year

Read on dcist.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Related
Local Families Will Need To Apply For Free School Meals Again This Year
Families throughout the D.C. region whose children qualify for the federal free and reduced price meals program will once again have to apply to receive the benefit, with federal pandemic support for free meals for every student in school elapsing this fall. Congress has not renewed funding for the pandemic...
Volunteers Map Heat Islands In Montgomery County
On Sunday, one of hottest days of the summer, more than 100 residents criss-crossed Montgomery County with high-tech thermometers mounted on their cars, to map out which parts of the county are the hottest. It’s part of a national effort to better understand urban heat islands, and focus more resources on areas that are sweltering.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wins Nomination By 42 Votes; Blair Calls For Recount
Montgomery County’s top elected official, Marc Elrich, is declaring victory in the Democratic primary for county executive after besting two-time rival David Blair by just 42 votes, according to unofficial tallies. The contest is a repeat of 2018, in which an initial count put Elrich ahead of Blair by...
Former MPD Lieutenant Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Library Police Officer
A former Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting a D.C. Public Library police officer Thursday afternoon. A police spokesperson identified the victim of the shooting as 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, a Maryland resident. According to MPD, former Lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DCist
Fairfax Releases Body Camera Footage In Police Shooting Of Aaron Lynch
Fairfax police have released body camera footage of Officer Edward George shooting and killing Aaron Lynch, 26. The shooting took place on the evening of July 7 in McLean. The 14-minute-long body camera footage, which includes audio from the second of two 911 calls placed, shows law enforcement asking extensive questions of family members about Lynch’s mental health — but then opening fire less than a minute after they make contact with him.
DCist
Alexandria City Public Schools Appoints New Interim Superintendent
Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt will serve as the ACPS interim superintendent effective Sept. 1. The Alexandria City School Board on Thursday appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools. Kay-Wyatt’s term will begin Sept. 1, when she will succeed current superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr.,...
DCist
Metro Failed To Maintain Rooms With Equipment That Keeps Trains From Colliding, Safety Commission Finds
Metro needs to inspect, clean, and protect Metrorail station rooms that house equipment that detects when trains are on tracks and helps the system avoid crashes, the agency’s safety oversight body said in a report released Thursday. The report further said that Metro had failed to follow through on inspections after the issue was raised in March.
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
DCist
DC Attorney General Moves To Cut Off Casa Ruby Founder From Organization’s Funds
The Office of the D.C. Attorney General asked a federal court to freeze all the financial accounts of Casa Ruby, a nonprofit that’s provided essential services to LGBTQ residents for the last decade. The organization recently came under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement of public funds. The OAG sought a...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
DCist
The Pandemic Widened The Achievement Gap In Fairfax Schools. Parents Say A Free Tutoring Program Is Closing It
The tutoring program is free of charge and will last at least three years to help children catch up who fell behind academically during the pandemic. This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. Lo puedes leer en español aquí. The achievement gap widened during the pandemic between...
Inside The Academy Working To Train D.C.’s Violence Intervention Workforce
Students listen to a session of the DC Peace Academy in an Anacostia conference room. William Johnson has always taken care of his neighbors. The 29-year-old grew up in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood, where he assumed a role early on that felt natural. “I’m always making sure everybody in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DCist
New Arlington County Policy Limits Cooperation With ICE, But Advocates Say It’s Not Enough
Arlington County has passed a new policy limits how it cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a step that both community members and the County Board says will build trust with immigrants, encourage them to contact law enforcement and utilize other local resources. “It’s definitely a step...
New Report Details Abuse And Neglect At Psychiatric Institute Of Washington
A new report issued Wednesday by Disability Rights DC, the District’s federally mandated protection and advocacy program, alleges a pattern of “disturbing abuse and neglect” of patients at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington, the only private for-profit psychiatric hospital in D.C. “Numerous patients have reported to Disability...
Portions Of National Air And Space Museum To Reopen In October, With Timed-Entry Passes Required
Portions of the National Air and Space Museum will reopen to the public in mid-October, some six months after the entire building was closed as part of a seven-year, $1 billion facelift of the iconic and popular destination on the National Mall. The museum announced today that eight renovated galleries...
DCist
Here We Go Again. Almost Every Metro Line Is Slow This Weekend
With the recent appointment of new Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, maybe there’s hope for some fresh ideas to bring the Metro up to speed. But for now, there will be the same old slow Metro this weekend. Most of the lines will again experience delays from single tracking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DCist
Fairfax School Health Aide Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medications
A school health aide who worked in a Fairfax County public school has been indicted by a grand jury, accused of stealing student prescription medications that she was supposed to be dispensing to kids. The indictment was announced by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. Jennifer Carpenter, 45, the former...
DCist
“The Frontera Project,” A Bilingual Performance About The Southern Border, Comes To D.C.
Valeria Vega-Kuri, Jesús Quintero, Lourdes Best, Cristóbal Dearie and Jassiel Santillan perform inside the National Building Museum. Nearly every day since she turned 20 years old, Valeria Vega-Kuri has been crossing the U.S border between San Diego and Tijuana to get to work. While it may seem like...
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Thousands Of Laptops From Fairfax County Public Schools
Two Fairfax County Public Schools employees and the truck driver of a recycling business have been charged with stealing up to 35,000 laptops belonging to the public school system. Detectives for Fairfax County Police say in a release that the laptops have an estimated value of more than $2 million...
For These Montgomery County Teens, Local Politics Is Personal
(Clockwise from left) Daniela Luseko, Gretchen Gilmore, Eliana Joftus, and Andreas Geffert. These high school students are all campaigning for local candidates in Maryland’s July 19 primary. Young people today have more access to news and information through social media and other platforms than any previous generation. And we...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0