Alexandria City Public Schools Establishes New Safety and Security Protocol For Upcoming School Year

Fairfax police have released body camera footage of Officer Edward George shooting and killing Aaron Lynch, 26. The shooting took place on the evening of July 7 in McLean. The 14-minute-long body camera footage, which includes audio from the second of two 911 calls placed, shows law enforcement asking extensive questions of family members about Lynch’s mental health — but then opening fire less than a minute after they make contact with him.

4 DAYS AGO