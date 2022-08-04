Two Leopards Generate Panic Among Residents of Karnataka's Mysuru District After Attacking Dogs and Livestock

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO