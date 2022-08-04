Two Leopards Generate Panic Among Residents of Karnataka's Mysuru District After Attacking Dogs and Livestock

Read on weather.com
Related
Agriculture Online
Livestock guard dogs grow in popularity among ranchers
Livestock guard dogs (LGD) are becoming an increasingly popular tool in livestock management. A well-trained LGD will alert handlers to threats, ward off predators, and give ranchers peace of mind. Breeds developed over centuries by sheep- and goat-herding cultures. Anatolian shepherds, Akbash, Great Pyrenees, Kuvasz, and Central Asian shepherds are...
Dog shelter worker cries over dead animal after Iranian regime 'raids property and slaughters 1,700 canines taken in as strays'
Dog shelter workers are protesting President Ebrahim Raisi's regime in Iran after authorities allegedly stormed their compound and slaughtered up to 1,700 dogs. Heart-wrenching footage shared on social media showed one volunteer in floods of tears as she clasped one of the dead hounds in her arms. 'This was the...
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injured Grizzly Bear Charges Yellowstone Park Ranger Who Fires Rubber Bullets To Fend It Off
We’ve all gone on a hike or went into the woods with the fear in the back of your mind of getting charged at or attacked by a massive bear…. And if you haven’t, you’ve probably never been in the woods, or you’re lying. Needless to...
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
Lady Lays Down In Parking Lot At Yellowstone National Park As Hilarious Argument Over Empty Spot Breaks Out
Considering people come from all over the world to visit the world’s oldest national park, Yellowstone National Park, dropping a boatload of money on flights, living arrangements, and park passes, you can imagine there’s bound to be some parking lot issues. And let’s be honest, we’ve all seen...
SFGate
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
One Green Planet
Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas
At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
Bald Eagle Chicks Chow Down On A Deer Fawn Their Mother Brought Back To The Nest
Bald eagles are one badass bird, never ceasing to amaze. Whether it’s catching a fish so big they have to swim to shore, bringing back a housecat to the nest or fighting a coyote over some food. Whatever they do, it just seems amazing. I don’t know exactly what...
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo
Staff members at the Birmingham Zoo are mourning the loss of their African lioness Akili. In a statement on Facebook, the Alabama zoo explained that Akili was "fatally injured on Monday afternoon, July 18th, during introductions to male lion Josh." "Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be...
Woman unpacking suitcase after vacation horrified to find 18 live scorpions inside, reports say
After returning from a vacation on Croatia's Adriatic coast, the Austrian woman was horrified to see a scorpion mother and her 17 babies, per reports.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Comments / 2