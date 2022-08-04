Read on 1808delaware.com
Over $250,000 In Security Upgrade Funding Coming For Delaware County Schools
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking recently at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced that 1,183 schools in 81...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dems lambaste Ohio Gov. for attending ballgame instead of addressing mass shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are lambasting GOP Governor Mike DeWine after he ignored a mass shooting, and instead opted to attend a baseball game and the state fair. On Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in Cincinnati, with the shooter fleeing the area. Instead of going to Cincinnati or issuing a statement about the tragedy, the Governor attended a Clippers game in a VIP box with the owner and then, the state fair. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, who is challenging DeWine from across the aisle said on Monday that the Governor’s silence is unacceptable.
Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured
OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway. John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
Drunk driving arrests, crashes down across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021. State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 […]
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried
Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform. Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Ohio Landscaping Plants (2022 Guide)
Finding the Best Ohio Landscaping Plants was harder than I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to maintain. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Ohio Landscaping Plants!. This ultimate guide will give...
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit claiming race, gender discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police deputy chief Jennifer Knight is at odds with the city and the department she's served for years. Knight has filed a lawsuit naming the city, Chief Elaine Bryant, Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, and mayor Andrew Ginther as defendants in the case. The lawsuit...
richlandsource.com
Regulators’ foot-dragging on public records hides the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Documents produced at the end of July shed light on Sam Randazzo’s role at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. But more documents before and after his tenure still haven’t been produced. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households. Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda has never appeared in their community until now. “We’re not going to […]
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
