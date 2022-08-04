COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are lambasting GOP Governor Mike DeWine after he ignored a mass shooting, and instead opted to attend a baseball game and the state fair. On Sunday, nearly a dozen people were shot in Cincinnati, with the shooter fleeing the area. Instead of going to Cincinnati or issuing a statement about the tragedy, the Governor attended a Clippers game in a VIP box with the owner and then, the state fair. Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, who is challenging DeWine from across the aisle said on Monday that the Governor’s silence is unacceptable.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO