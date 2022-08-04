ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

WPRI 12 News

Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident

Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
WARWICK, RI
WCVB

Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park

SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
SPENCER, MA
ABC6.com

Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
CRANSTON, RI
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl

Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
liveboston617.org

Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

