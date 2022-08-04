Read on newsradiori.iheart.com
Coast Guard, Local Police Respond To Block Island Ferry Altercation
At least four people have been hurt after a fight apparently broke out on the Block Island Ferry Terminal last night. Police called to the scene about 11pm. Details are still sketchy. It is unclear if anyone has been arrested. The Coast Guard, Narragansett Police and Fire as well as...
Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland
A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
Woman found dead in central Massachusetts lake, forcing closure of park
SPENCER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Spencer, Massachusetts. Spencer police said the 51-year-old woman was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The woman was reported missing and...
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
Night of Violence in Providence — Two Men Shot, Another Man Stabbed Then Shot
Two men were shot in Providence — and another man stabbed and then shot — in a night of violence in the city. One incident took place in Mount Pleasant, and the other off of Pocasset Avenue near Neutaconkanut Park. Providence police also made a firearms arrest and...
East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Woman With Assault & Battery With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman, 45, and charged her with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to 208 Waverley Street yesterday, August 4. At 4:22 p.m. police arrested Myrnay Rosario, 45, of Framingham. She was charged with assault & battery with a...
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield.
2 shot outside Providence food mart
The shooting happened outside Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue.
