Where Will P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) Stock Go Next After It Is Higher By 13.23% in a Week?

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
SoftBank posts $17 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.
Bridgewater pushes back against Chinese 'All Weather' copycats
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's huge popularity in China has not only drawn local investors flocking to his funds but also spawned home-grown challengers using his "All Weather" strategy and brand to try to beat him at his own game.
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products - media
JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia.
Analysis-Climate change, scarcity chip away at degrowth taboo
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Degrowth - the idea that a finite planet cannot sustain ever-increasing consumption - is about the closest you can get to a heresy in economics, where growth is widely held as the best route to prosperity.
Climate change puts Lyme disease in focus for France's Valneva after COVID blow
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - With climate change spurring more cases of tick-borne Lyme disease, drugmaker Valneva (VLS.PA) is betting big on a vaccine as it looks beyond disappointing sales of its COVID shot.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
